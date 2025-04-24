New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A new book, "Test Cricket: A History" by author Tim Wigmore, tells the gripping story of the players and stories that have shaped the game's evolution since 1877.

The book, published by Hachette, features over 40 exclusive interviews with cricket greats including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Pat Cummins, Michael Holding, Muthiah Muralidaran, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Chappell, and Dale Steyn.

Also Read | IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

"From Bodyline to Bazball, the golden age to the rise of West Indies, and Shane Warne to Ian Botham, readers will come to appreciate Test cricket's remarkable history like never before. A perfect single volume history for any cricket fan from an award-winning Telegraph cricket correspondent!" the publisher said in a statement.

The history of Test cricket is rich, stretching back nearly 150 years and forming the foundation of the modern game. The first official Test match was played between Australia and England from March 15–19, 1877 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) -- which was won by Australia.

Also Read | CSK vs SRH IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Touted to be the definitive history of test cricket, the book brings to life both Test cricket on the pitch and the game's social significance around the world. It has received rave reviews from English historian David Kynaston.

"Wonderfully wide-focused, unfailingly readable and laced with passages of insightful analysis, Tim Wigmore's history of test cricket is a true tour de force," writes Kynaston in his praise for the book.

Wigmore's previously authored books include "Crickonomics", a Waterstones sports book of the year, and "Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution", which won the Wisden Book of the Year and Daily Telegraph Cricket Book of the Year in 2020.

"Test Cricket" is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)