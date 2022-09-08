New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala thumped St Francis Xavier High School, Daman & Diu 23-0 to register their second win of the 61st Subroto Cup International Football tournament here on Thursday.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Lucknow, Mingmang Nalbari High School, Assam and Govt Chawngfianga Middle School, Mizoram, also registered their second wins in their respective pools to inch closer towards a place in the quarterfinals.

Jijin PP scored six goals for the Kerala team while Mohammed Jishan and Aman Mohammed scored five each. Jaizal P also scored a hat-trick while Abhinay PS and Wasim Mustafa scored a brace of goals each to complete a dominant performance in the Pool H clash.

In the other match of the pool Sainik School, Imphal, beat Pathways School, Noida 8–0.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh beat Kamala Devi Public School, Bhopal 2–1 while Mingmang Nalbari High School, Assam beat Kendriya Vidyalaya, Imphal, by a solitary goal in Pool E.

