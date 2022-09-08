Indian ace athlete Neeraj Chopra is set to feature in the Diamond League 2022 grand final in Zurich tonight, September 8 (Thursday). The Tokyo Olympic gold winner is the first Indian to play in this event's final after becoming the first athlete from India to win in the Diamond League. The 23-year-old finished first in the Lausanne leg and qualified for this final event and World Athletics Championships' next edition after throwing his javelin for more than 89m. Neeraj Chopra Gifts His Tokyo 2020 Gold Medal-Winning Javelin to Olympic Museum in Switzerland (See Pics)

The Indian javelin star will look to make history here in Zurich winning the Diamond League title in the Men's Javelin Throw event. He was ruled out of the recently concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 after sustaining a leg injury after winning silver in the World Athletics Championships in USA earlier this year. Before completing a top finish at Lausanne Diamond League, Neeraj finished second in the Stockholm meet. However, with his top rival Anderson Peters out with injury, the Indian star will look to secure the title in the Zurich final.

When and Where is Neeraj Chopra's Match at Zurich Diamond League 2022? Know Date, Time & Venue

The Zurich Diamond League 2022 is going to be held in Zurich, Switzerland on September 08, 2022 (Thursday). Neeraj Chopra's match is scheduled to start from 10:30 PM IST onwards.

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra's Match at Zurich Diamond League 2022 Live on TV

Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the Diamond League in India. So Sports18 SD/HD channels would telecast the javelin match of Neeraj Chopra live on TV sets in India.

How to Get Online Live Streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Match at Zurich Diamond League 2022?

The live streaming of Zurich Diamond League 2022 would be available on the Voot Select app in India. Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra in action on the official Voot website as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2022 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).