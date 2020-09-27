Manchester [UK], September 27 (ANI): Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has criticised the hectic football calendar, claiming that no one really cares about the players.

Earlier this week, after the win against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, Guardiola had declared that he only had 13 fit players as City struggled to bounce back to full strength after a short pre-season.

Also Read | Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo, French Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles First Round Tennis Match?.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have both been sidelined with injury, while Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also facing fitness issues.

"The reality is what it is. It is not just Man City, it is all the clubs and countries. Nobody cares about the players. Everyone - the Premier League, UEFA, EFL - has defended their own business and position. The players had a two-week pre-season and now they have to play every three days for 11 months. We will not change anything saying the opposite," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Also Read | Shane Watson Reveals His Grandmother Passed Away Days Before CSK vs DC Match in IPL 2020; Netizens Salute Chennai Super Kings Batsman for Playing Despite Personal Loss.

"I understand it is an exceptional situation for everyone - restaurants, theatres, cinemas, museums. Everyone is struggling. We are not an exception. We have to believe in what we are doing and try and play a good game. We have three players who came back from national teams injured. We cannot control that. They let them play two games in four days without preparation. They are not machines," he added.

With Jesus' injury, problems for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola have increased as the side is already grappling with the injury of Sergio Aguero.

For the upcoming Premier League fixture against Leicester City, Manchester City will have Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte back following their spells in isolation after the positive COVID-19 test.

Manchester City and Leicester City will lock horns against each other on Sunday, September 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)