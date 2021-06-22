Bern [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): Swiss Tennis player Stan Wawrinka has undergone his second left foot surgery of the year, which means he has to spend more time off the court.

The management of former World No. 3 confirmed the surgery report to ATPTour.com on Monday. Wawrinka then also posted a video on his Instagram in which he panned from his right leg to his left leg, with his left foot in a cast. The 36-year-old then reversed the camera to himself and shrugged.

"Same place, different day," Wawrinka wrote. "Not where I wanted to be, but still a smile on my face." He also showed some optimism with three hashtags at the end of his caption "#iwillbeback, #recovery, and #seeyousoon."

The three-time major champion has constantly struggled to find his A-game since the knee injury in 2017 when he underwent two surgeries in August and skipped the rest of the season that year. Wawrinka claimed the title in Geneva in May that year, and that remains his last ATP trophy.

Wawrinka has played four tournaments in 2021, with a record of 3-3, and has stayed around the 30th spot on the ATP ranking list. He last competed in Doha in March and also underwent surgery on his first left foot later in that month. (ANI)

