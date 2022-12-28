Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia nearly a year after he was deported from the country, the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reported on Tuesday.

Djokovic landed in Adelaide where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday, the SMH said.

Also Read | Esports Officially Recognised as Part of 'Multi-Sport' Event by Government of India.

Less than a year after his high-profile visa saga and deportation last January, Djokovic's bid for a remarkable 10th title at Melbourne Park next month has begun in earnest.

Djokovic, the men's tennis standout, has missed Australian and US Opens in 2022 due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Make Bid for Shakhtar Donetsk Winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

A source familiar with Djokovic's travel plans confirmed late Tuesday that the Serbian had arrived in Adelaide, where he will play an Open warm-up event next week.

The mixed-gender United Cup begins on Thursday, kicking off the Australian tennis summer, and Djokovic will begin his 2023 campaign with the Adelaide International, an ATP 250 event in South Australia that begins on January 1.

The Australian government granted the Serb a visa to attend the Grand Slam event in November, stating that it had decided to rescind the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.

Djokovic's visa was revoked in January 2022. Since then all Covid-related border restrictions in Australia have been lifted, including the requirement to show proof of vaccination status to enter the country.

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley flagged the former world No.1's arrival in Adelaide at a press conference on Tuesday morning as stated by Sydney Morning Herald.

"I think again he's going to be the player to beat," Tiley said.

The former world number one won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be a favourite to win his 10th Australian Open title.

The 2023 Australian Open will take place at Melbourne Park from January 16 to 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)