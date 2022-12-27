The transfer window is getting busier day by day and in a latest development, Arsenal have made a bid to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Premier League leaders extended their dominance at the top of the points table with a 3-1 comeback victory over West Ham and would be active in the January transfer market in order to strengthen their bid for the title. The Gunners are in need of forwards, with Gabriel Jesus being sidelined with an injury. ‘Santa Claus’ Lionel Messi: Argentina Share Heartwarming Video of A Boy Unboxing FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy As Christmas 2022 Gift (Watch Video).

According to a report in The Athletic, Arsenal have submitted a bid of €65million with € 25m add-ons. But this is significantly less than what Shakhtar value the player. The young winger has had a string of good performances this season and a move to Arsenal might just be the right thing for him. The 22-year-old scored three times in a total of six Champions League appearances in the group stage. Arsenal 3-1 West Ham, EPL 2022-23 Result: Gunners Pump Three Past The Hammers to Complete Comeback Victory.

The one thing that might work in Arsenal’s favour is that the player himself is keen on a move to the London club. Mudryk took to Instagram to share a story where he was watching the Gunners in action against West Ham. Arsenal do have a quality playing XI but they need backups with the tougher games approaching this season. The transfer fee to sign the young forward might be an issue but the Gunners are hopeful that an agreement can be reached with the Ukrainian club on the player’s transfer.

