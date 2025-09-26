Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI): India A's historic run-chase against Australia A during the second unofficial Test at Lucknow on Friday, spearheaded by veteran KL Rahul and future number three prospect Sai Sudharsan, saw plenty of positives as Team India gears up for the home season of Test matches starting from two-match Test series against West Indies from October 2 onwards.

KL's unbeaten 176*, scored at a good nick, alongside Sudharsan's century, were the biggest highlights of India's successful run-chase of 412 runs, despite being down for 194 in their first innings in response to Australia's gigantic 420 runs. Dhruv Jurel also got a quickfire half-century.

Also Read | Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Reason Behind Star Pacer's Absence From Last Super 4 Encounter.

-Future number three prospects Sudharsan, Padikkal get game-time, deliver promising returns

India's future number three prospect Sudharsan had an underwhelming tour to England, as he felt crushed under the weight of expectations placed on him after an Orange Cap-winning, 759-run Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for Gujarat Titans (GT) this year, which showcased his class against top international bowlers and ability to score at a variety of tempos and situations.

Also Read | 'A Memorable Day': Anil Kapoor Joins Usain Bolt for Grand Sporting Finale at Jamnabai School in Mumbai (See Pic).

In England, while he showcased immense patience and glimpses of a technique that could become unbeatable with more exposure and training, he could score just 140 runs in six innings at an average of just 23.33, with his 61 at Manchester during the fourth Test being the highlight.

While Karun Nair, who did have a few outings at number three, was not much better, having made 205 runs in eight innings with a fifty despite getting some fine starts, Sudharsan's performance felt way too disappointing. In two matches and three innings, Sudharsan emerged as the top run-getter with 248 runs at an average of 82.66, with a century and two fifties and a best score of 100.

In the first Test at Lucknow, he made a solid 124-ball 73, decorated with 10 fours, as India posted 531/7 declared in response to Australia A's 532/6 declared in the first innings. The match ended in a draw. During the second Test, while his 75 was the sole ray of light in India's poor outing in response to Australia's 420 runs in the first innings, Sudharsan outdid himself in the most crunch situation, chasing a gigantic 412 runs to win. He scored 100 in 172 balls, with 12 fours and a six, getting immense knowledge and wisdom with KL at the other end.

Another potential number three prospect, the left-handed Devdutt Padikkal, also got important match practice. While he was disappointing in the second match with scores of 1 and 5, he was the leading batter in the first match with a marathon 281-ball 150, including 14 fours and a six.

With Cheteshwar Pujara having retired, they are still awaiting a perfect replacement for the number three spot, and one of these two could turn out to be what India needs, given they get immense backing, game time and training.

-India pulls off historic chase

India A has made history with the highest successful fourth-innings chase by any 'A' side, surpassing Australia A's 367 against Sri Lanka A in Hambantota, 2022. This achievement also marks a significant milestone for India A, breaking their previous record of 340 runs set against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in 2003.

-India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batter Jurel maintains supremacy as Pant's replacement

With superstar keeper-batter Rishabh Pant not around due to injury, Jurel maintains his status as a second-choice/replacement for the swashbuckling hitter. In the second Test, Jurel failed in the first innings, but clutched with a 66-ball 56 (with four boundaries and three sixes) during the run-chase. This came after his fiery 197-ball 140 (with 13 fours and five sixes) in the first match.

-KL Rahul's golden run continues, a dominant home season on cards

The tour to England was a career-defining one for the Karnataka right-hander. Transitioning into the 'wiseman' role following the retirements of legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, KL stepped up big time to deliver his best Test outing ever. Additionally, he served as a bridge between veterans and youngsters, playing a pivotal role in the transition to perfection. In England, he was the third-highest run-getter with 532 runs in 10 innings, with two centuries and fifties each.

Now, in his return to home conditions, KL announced his intentions to dominate with a 176* in just 210 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes, with a strike rate of above 83. This is KL's first first-class century at home since 199 against England in December 2016.

In his 20 Tests at home, KL has managed 1,149 runs in 32 innings at an average of 39.62, but has just one century in 32 innings as compared to nine away from home in 79 innings. While KL's gems in England, South Africa, Australia and the West Indies are cherished by everyone, a rich home season is what KL needs to push his batting average upto 40 and truly become the well-rounded batter he was always destined to be.

This year, KL has been in rich form in first-class cricket, with 972 runs in nine matches and 18 innings at an average of 57.17, with four centuries and three fifties to his name.

-Game time for pacers

During the course of these two matches, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, the architects of the famous series-levelling win at The Oval recently, got some game time, while they were not at their best. Krishna managed just one wicket in three innings, while Siraj managed 3/114 across both innings in the second match. Also, pace bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy got some short stints with the ball and bat, marking his return following injury during the England tour.

Chasing 412 for victory, India A rode on Rahul's brilliance after he had earlier retired hurt on Day 3 while batting on 74 off 92 balls with nine fours.

Resuming the innings on Friday at 169/2, Rahul displayed his trademark composure and flair, finishing unbeaten on 176 from 216 deliveries, laced with 16 boundaries and four sixes.

Sai Sudharsan provided solidity at the other end, scoring 100 off 172 balls with nine fours and a six. Captain Dhruv Jurel added valuable runs with a quickfire 56 off 66 balls, which included five fours and three sixes, sharing a 115-run stand with Rahul before being dismissed by Corey Rocchiccioli.In the closing stages, Nitish Kumar Reddy (16*) offered steady support as he and Rahul stitched an unbeaten 31-run partnership to take India A past the finish line.

For Australia A, Todd Murphy toiled hard to return figures of 3/114, while Rocchiccioli picked up 2/84 in their second innings, but their efforts could not prevent India A from completing a commanding chase.

At the end of day three, India A was 169/2, with Sudharsan (44*) and Manav Suthar (1*) unbeaten. They need 243 more runs to win.

India started the day three with Australia A at 16/3, with Nathan McSweeney unbeaten at 11. After India elected to field first, half-centuries from McSweeney (74 in 162 balls, with 10 fours) and Jack Edwards (88 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Australia to 420, despite Suthar's figures of 5/107.

Sudharsan, with his 75, was the India A's sole resistance as they managed to put up 194 runs, trailing by 226 runs. Henry Thornton (4/36) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies.

During their second innings, however, the Aussies slipped to 16/3. Pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/20) struck early on day three, removing Cooper Connolly (1), to reduce Australia A to 17/4. However, McSweeney put on a 90-run fifth-wicket stand with Josh Philippe (50 in 48 balls, with eight fours), helping his side go beyond the 100-run mark at least. Gurnoor Brar (3/42) and Suthar (3/50) struck at regular intervals, bundling out Australia for 185 runs, leaving McSweeney unbeaten at 85* in 149 balls, with 10 fours and a six. Australia led by 411 runs, giving India 412 to win the unofficial Test.

During the run-chase, India started off well, with an 85-run stand between Narayan Jagadeesan (36 in 55 balls, with five fours) and KL Rahul. Later, KL carried the chase with Sudharsan, taking India to the triple-figure mark and scoring at a good tick. KL retired hurt at 74 in 92 balls, with nine fours. India ended the day with Sudharsan and Suthar at the crease, as Devdutt Padikkal (5) fell for cheap. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)