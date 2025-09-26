The India national cricket team are facing the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday. The India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 game is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. However, the Men in Blue are without their ace speedster, Jasprit Bumrah. Wondering why? Read below to find out why the right-arm speedster is not playing in today's match against the Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka. Is India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The Indian cricket team are unbeaten in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Men in Blue have won all five games till now and have qualified for the finals. The Indian side will face the Pakistan national cricket team in the grand finale of the showpiece tournament. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has been eliminated from the tournament. Mike Hesson Remains Optimistic Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, Pakistan Head Coach Says, ‘Only Match That Really Counts Is Final Against India’.

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match?

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 fixture against Sri Lanka. As this game holds little importance, with the Super 4 being concluded after this, the head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have gone ahead without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and the reason for the call can be speculated to be avoiding injury ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final game on Sunday, September 28.

