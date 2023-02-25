Wellington [New Zealand], February 25 (ANI): James Anderson and Jack Leach orchestrated the downfall of New Zealand on the 2nd day of the second test match. By picking up three wickets each. the Kiwis fell like a house of cards and ended their day with 138/7 at the stumps. Tom Blundell and the skipper Tim Southee were the last men standing for New Zealand with unbeaten scores of 25*(55) and 23*(18) respectively.

The visitors dominated the hosts in all three sessions of the first day in the second test match. England resumed their innings on 315/3 with Harry Brook on 184 and Joe Root standing on 101. A lot of fans were expecting Brooks to score a double century but he ended up giving away his wicket quite early to Matt Henry.

Also Read | SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match in Cape Town.

Just like Day-1, New Zealand began their day by picking up a few early wickets, however, as the day progressed their bowlers started to fade away. For England, Joe Root held his ground and ended up with an unbeaten score of 153* as the English skipper Ben Stokes decided to declare the innings at 435/8.

With hopes of levelling the series, New Zealand's opening order went through a nightmare as in a quick session Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Will Young were back in the pavilion with their heads down. With 21 runs on the board for a loss of 3 wickets Henry Nicholas and Tom Latham came in to steady the sinking hopes of their team. But Latham's controversial departure triggered a collapse and soon New Zealand found themselves with a score of 103-7.

Also Read | Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Tim Southee and Tom Blundell came as their last acknowledged batsmen to pull a rabbit out of the hat. However, the weather had something else in store for both these teams. Rain again interrupted the day and forced the officials to call the day off early.

England will try to force a follow on. However, if the weather allows the game to progress smoothly Day-3 will be the turning point of this match as well as the series.

In order to compensate for the lost overs both teams will begin their day a bit early. The first ball of Day-3 will be bowled at 3 am IST.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)