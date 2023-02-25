After receiving a five-goal thrashing from Real Madrid mid-week at Anfield in front of home audiences in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League R16 tie, Liverpool return to resume their campaign in the Premier League as they face Crystal Palace away in the latest round of fixtures of the Premier League 2022-23. The season has not been great for Liverpool. They have struggled with injuries, off form, dropping tactical intensity and all of that has contributed to their poor string of results across all competitions. Three of Liverpool's key players from previous seasons, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohammad Salah and Virgil Van Dijk hasn't been in the best of forms and that effected the creativity, goal output and increased the number of goals conceded. Despite that, Jurgen Klopp has quality in the squad and with the goal to break into the top four, Liverpool will eye all three points from this away fixture. Liverpool 2–5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Los Blancos Produce Stunning Second-Half Comeback to Win Anfield Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace themselves have not been in a great run of form themselves. They had a six-match winless streak in the league and Patrick Viera's side will desperately need to get back to winning ways. They would fancy their chances as Liverpool are not in their best shape right now nad are playing away from home. Although Patrick Vieira will be without the services of Nathan Ferguson, Sam Johnstone and Wilfried Zaha, which is a huge blow for them.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will take place at Selhurst Park, London. The match will be played on February 26, Sunday and will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool Owner John Henry Rules Out Selling Premier League Club.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official platform of the Star network, will provide live streaming of this match. The English Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will be available online in India. You can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch the live streaming of the game.

