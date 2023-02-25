In what will be a historic day for South Africa, the host nation is all set to take on defending champions Australia Women (AUS-W) in the Final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 26 (Sunday) at iconic Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The ultimate summit-clash of the eighth edition of Women's T20 World Cup will kick-off at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile,fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SA-W vs AUS-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Superwoman Catch! Tazmin Brits Pulls Off One-Handed Diving Grab to Dismiss Alice Capsey During SA-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

Australia Women recorded their seventh Final qualification on the trot in T20 World Cup after beating India Women in a crunch Semi-Final by 5 runs on Thursday. Meg Lanning-led side pulled-off a win by dominating in the final lap of the game following a charging show with the bat by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and batting prodigy Jemimah Rodrigues. Meanwhile, South Africa Women created the history to claim their first ever T20 World Cup Final after winning a thriller Semi-Final against England Women by 6 runs on Friday. Both, Australia and South Africa played some fantastic cricket in the tournament so far and a cracking final is well on the cards on Sunday.

SA-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Beth Mooney (AUS-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

SA-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Tazmin Brits (SA-W), Meg Lanning (AUS-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SA-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) could be our All-rounders. Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Into Tears As Anjum Chopra Consoles Her After India's Semifinal Exit at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Former Captain's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

SA-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W), Shabnim Ismail (SA-W), Nadine de Klerk (SA-W), Darcie Brown (AUS-W) could form the bowling attack

SA-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W), Meg Lanning (AUS-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W), Shabnim Ismail (SA-W),Nadine de Klerk (SA-W),Darcie Brown (AUS-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W) could be named as the captain of your SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

