Napier [New Zealand], December 23 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday said that spinner Ish Sodhi and Martin Guptill have picked up injuries during the third T20I against Pakistan. Sodhi has a strain to his left hamstring while Guptill suffered a laceration to the pad of his right index finger.

NZC said Sodhi has returned to Christchurch and will have scans to ascertain the extent of the strain. However, NZC did confirm that he is expected to be out for "at least two weeks".

"Blackcaps spinner Ish Sodhi has a confirmed strain to his left hamstring, sustained while fielding in the third T20I against Pakistan in Napier last night," NZC said in a statement.

"Sodhi has returned to Christchurch today and will have scans to ascertain the extent of the strain and the recovery plan, although he is expected to be out for at least two weeks," it added.

On the other hand, Guptill's rehabilitation will be determined following the results of an x-ray on the injury.

"Opening batsman Martin Guptill suffered a laceration to the pad of his right index finger while trying to stop a ball in the field in the same match. Guptill had the wound cleaned and closed on the night and his rehabilitation will be determined following the results of an x-ray on the injury," the statement read.

During the third T20I, Pakistan registered a four-wicket win against the hosts. Mohammad Rizwan's 89-run knock helped Pakistan chase the target of 174 runs. With this victory, the visitor managed to avoid a clean sweep as New Zealand won the series 2-1.

Both teams will now lock horns in a two-match Test series with the first game set to begin on December 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)