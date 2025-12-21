Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 21 (ANI): The West Indies were set a total of 462 runs to draw the three-match series against New Zealand during the third and final Test at Mount Maunganui after centuries from the opening pair of skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway put the Kiwis in the driver's seat on Sunday.

At the end of the fourth day of play, WI was 43/0, with John Campbell (2*) and Brandon King (37*) unbeaten, still needing 419 runs to win.

Opener Devon Conway made history, becoming the first-ever New Zealand batter to score a double century and a century in a Test match.

In the first innings, Conway scored a brilliant 227 off 367 balls, with 31 boundaries, playing a crucial role in taking NZ to 575/8 declared. Now, during the second innings, he scored an attacking 139-ball 100, with eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of almost 72.

He is the 10th overall batter to achieve a double of double ton and century in a single Test match.

After a patchy past couple of years, Conway has delivered a stunning Test cricket season this year, with 697 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 87.12, a strike rate of 61.30, including three centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 227.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. Conway (227 in 367 balls, with 31 fours) and skipper Tom Latham (137 in 246 balls, with 15 fours and a six) stitched a record-breaking 323 run opening stand, the best-ever by a Kiwi opening pair. Later, some valuable contributions from Rachin Ravindra (72 in 106 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Kane Williamson (31 in 60 balls, with five fours), Glenn Phillips (29 in 49 balls, with four boundaries) and Ajaz Patel (30* in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took NZ to 575/8 declared.

Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Justin Greaves took two wickets each.

Later, Windies replied back strongly with a 111-run opening stand between John Campbell (45 in 67 balls, with seven fours) and Brandon King (63 in 104 balls, with 11 fours). Kavem Hodge smashed a marathon century, unbeaten at 123* in 275 balls, with 15 fours, while Alick Athanaze (45 in 57 balls, with eight fours) and Justin Greaves (43 in 69 balls, with six fours) scored valuable runs, taking WI to 420 all out, trailing by 155 runs.

Kiwis declared their second innings at 306/2 declared, with Latham (101 in 130 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), Kane Williamson (40* in 37 balls, with two fours and a six), and Rachin Ravindra (46* in 23 balls, with four sixes) also contributing major knocks to power NZ to a 461-run lead.

NZ leads this three-match Test series 1-0, with the first Test ending in a draw, while the second one was won by the Kiwis by nine wickets. (ANI)

