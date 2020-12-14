Wellington [New Zealand], December 14 (ANI): Tim Southee made light work of the West Indies lower order on day four and as a result, New Zealand defeated the visitors by an innings and 12 runs in the second Test here at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

With this win, the Kiwis have attained the number one ranking in Test cricket for the very first time. The side have also toppled England at the third spot in World Test Championship standings.

Resuming day four at 244/6, overnight batters Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva were able to add just eight more runs to the total as Southee clean bowled Holder (61). Alzarri Joseph next joined Da Silva in the middle and the duo were able to add 30 runs for the eighth wicket.

Southee once again struck for the Kiwis as he dismissed Joseph (24). In a span of 35 runs, the final two wickets also fell and as a result, Kiwis wrapped up an easy win.

For New Zealand, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult scalped three wickets each in the second innings, while Southee took two wickets.

For his knock of 174 runs in the first innings, Henry Nicholls was adjudged as the Man of the Match, while Kyle Jamieson was given the Player of the Series award.

Jamieson took 11 wickets in the two-match series and he also registered 71 runs with the bat.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 460 vs West Indies 131 and 317/10 (Jason Holder 61, John Campbell 68, Neil Wagner 3-54). (ANI)

