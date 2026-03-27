New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Gurjant Singh, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, announced his retirement during the Hockey India Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Friday.

The 31-year-old Indian hockey player has featured in 130 international matches and scored 33 goals since making his debut in 2017.

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"I was confused for the last 7-8 months. I had a serious back injury last year. Since then, I have been doing rehab. I played in the Hockey India League last year. It was in my mind. But it is difficult in a team game. After 4 months, there is a senior tournament like the World Cup and Asian Games. It is a big tournament. In such a big tournament, you have to come back in such a short time. You have to fit in the team again, and I was not sure about that. Since I had back-to-back injuries, it was difficult for me to come out of it," Gurjant Singh told ANI.

Singh rose swiftly through the junior ranks, impressing with his pace and sharp instincts. He played a pivotal role in one of Indian hockey's most celebrated moments--the 2016 Junior FIH World Cup triumph in Lucknow--scoring in the final to help secure the title.

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He made his senior international debut in 2017 and soon became a key figure in India's attacking lineup. Gurjant's greatest achievements came on the Olympic stage, where he was instrumental in India's bronze medal wins at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

He also contributed to India's gold medal triumphs at the 2023 Asian Games and the 2017 Asia Cup, along with multiple Asian Champions Trophy titles. In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021, one of India's highest sporting honours. (ANI)

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