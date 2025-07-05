New Delhi [India] July 5 (ANI): The Outer Delhi Warriors, the newest entrant in the Delhi Premier League (DPL T20), are officially set to make their much-anticipated debut in Season 2, according to a release from Outer Delhi Warriors.

The franchise made an immediate impact by emerging as the highest bidder at Rs 10.6 crore and has wasted no time in announcing its intent, signing IPL sensation Priyansh Arya as its marquee player ahead of the player auction on July 6.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men's Javelin Throw Event in India.

Arya, who was the breakout star of DPL 2024 with 608 runs and six sixes in an over, went on to light up the IPL with Punjab Kings this year, scoring 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24.

His return to the DPL marks a powerful homecoming and a statement of ambition from the Outer Delhi Warriors.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 4: Get Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match.

The franchise is helmed by Rajeshree Shete Iyer, founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting, who joins as Chief Executive Officer for the team's inaugural campaign.

Known for her bold, brand-driven vision, Iyer brings a dynamic leadership style and sharp focus on building a fearless, future-ready squad.

Ownership is led by Sunil Aggarwal, Chairman of Savita Paints Private Limited, who shared his excitement about this new venture, "Outer Delhi has always had spirit. With this franchise, we now have a stage. We've built this team for the future -- and with leaders like Rajeshree Shete Iyer at the helm, that future starts strong. Her experience and energy make her the ideal CEO to take this team forward, both on and off the field."

The Warriors have also appointed Ashu Dani as Head Coach. A former Ranji Trophy player, Dani brings a wealth of experience and local cricketing insight.

"We're building a squad that reflects the character of Outer Delhi -- tough, talented, and fearless. The goal is not just to compete but to dominate. The foundation we're laying now will serve us for seasons to come," said Coach Ashu Dani.

As the DPL 2025 auction looms, all eyes will be on the Outer Delhi Warriors and the next wave of exciting talent they are set to bring in. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)