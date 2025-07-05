  • Festivals
    IND 126/3 in 29.1 Overs (Lead by 306 Runs) | India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 4: Josh Tongue Cleans Up KL Rahul

    Cricket Team Latestly| Jul 05, 2025 04:53 PM IST
    05 Jul, 16:53 (IST)

    Out! England stay afloat in the game. Brilliant ball from Josh Tongue and KL Rahul has his stumps uprooted. Pitched right up and angled into the stumps, Rahul's front foot doesn't get forward enough as he looks to drive and the ball seams away to take his stumps. Important wicket for England. Rahul b Tongue 55(84).

    05 Jul, 16:09 (IST)

    Out! Karun Nair departs. He was trying to score quick to give the team as much runs in time as possible but it ended up backfiring as he went into an expansive drive and got an outside edge.  Jamie Smith took a fine catch to his right behind the stumps. England won't be much relieved as Karun has delivered some chances throughout the morning and it will be Shubman Gill walking in. Karun Nair c Jamie Smith b Brydon Carse 26(46).

    India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India national cricket team are in the driver's seat after sensational bowling performances from speedsters Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Mohammed Siraj finished with a six-wicket haul, whereas Akash Deep claimed four wickets, putting India in a superb position to make history at Edgbaston in the ongoing second Test match against the host England national cricket team. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard hereDespite mammoth knocks from England batters Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (*184), who stitched a crucial 303-run partnership, the hosts were bundled out for 407 runs in the first innings and conceded a lead of more than 150 runs. At stumps on Day 3, Team India is in a dominating position with a 244-run lead. Team India made 64-1 in 13 overs with KL Rahul (28*) and Karun Nair (7) at the crease. 'Was Waiting for Moment Like This…’ Mohammed Siraj Opens Up After Sensational Six-Wicket Haul During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

    Earlier in the first innings, Team India's Test skipper Shubman Gill played a record-breaking knock. The 25-year-old sensation hammered 269 off 387 deliveries, including 30 fours and three sixes. Shubman Gill stitched two important stands with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42). Team India posted a mammoth 587 runs in 151 overs in the first innings. England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir took a three-wicket haul. Speedsters Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue took two wickets each. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Joe Root and Ben Stokes in Consecutive Deliveries During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

    IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

    India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.

    England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.

    05 Jul, 15:59 (IST)

    England bowlers have started the day with the ball positively, troubling the Indian batters and have found the edges thrice but unfortunately, none has  been converted to a wicket yet. It is getting frustrating for England as India will look to set a big target in front of them. 

    05 Jul, 15:29 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England second Test Day 4 from Edgbaston. India are leading by 244 runs and have nine wickets in hand in the second innings. Stay tuned to get live score updates and commentary. 

    Tags:
    Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Ben Stokes ENG vs IND ENG vs IND 2025 Eng vs Ind Live Score England England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Players England National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team match scorecard England vs India England vs India 2025 ICC IND vs ENG IND vs ENG 2025 IND vs ENG Live Score IND vs ENG Live Score Updates IND vs ENG Score India India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team India national cricket team vs England national cricket team match scorecard India vs England India vs England 2025 India vs England 2nd Test Indian Cricket Team International Cricket Council Live Cricket Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming Shubman Gill
