Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Mumbai Walkathon saw an overwhelming response. More than 5,000 participants took to the streets of Maximum City, embracing the joy of walking for fitness and community bonding.

The iconic event was flagged off at JVPD Grounds by Bhushan Gagrani, IAS Officer, Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area; Dhanushkodi Sivanandhan, Ex-Commissioner of Police, Maharashtra; Shilpa Khanna CFO Fast&Up; Vinay Bhartia, Co-Founder, JustWalkIndia and featured a scenic route passing by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, leading to Juhu Beach, and culminating back at JVPD Grounds.

The event kicked off with the 10 KM Pro Walk at 6:00 am, witnessing the participation of 42% dedicated walkers, followed by 44% walkers in the 5 KM Family Walk at 6:20 am and 14% participants in the 3 KM Fun Walk at 6:40 am.

SK Maidul Islam, a Professional Walker Athlete from Pune, said, "This type of event will help a professional athlete grow, and he or she will enjoy competition. Such events will help spread awareness of walkathons through this event.

One of the most inspiring highlights of the Walkathon was the participation of 10 individuals with prosthetic legs who walked with remarkable energy and determination, truly embodying the spirit of resilience and perseverance.

In this inaugural edition, women have outnumbered men by 52% to 48% across all three categories.

75-year-old Urmila Bhatia said "It was a great event and enjoyed walking and has been walking since her childhood. She wants the younger generation to move on from the TV screens and mobile phones and start walking and be part of such events to keep themselves fit," added Bhatia

The Family Walk was a heartwarming spectacle, reinforcing the motto, "A family that walks together, stays fit together." Adding to the celebration, eight participants marked their birthdays at the event, gifting themselves a memorable and healthy start to their special day.

Wheel-chair participant Niranjan Jadhav, said, "This type of event will give everyone confidence and make people come out and keep themselves for. It is a simple way of keeping fit through walking."

With participants collectively taking over 44,000 million steps, the inaugural edition of the Mumbai Walkathon successfully promoted fitness, inclusivity and the joy of walking as a lifestyle.

Vinay Bhartia, Co-Founder, JustWalkIndia, said "The aim of Fast & Up Mumbai Walkathon has been to give our citizens a platform to kickstart their fitness journey. It has been a humbling experience to welcome over 5000 participants. We are sure this will further encourage and boost many more to join us.

He further added, "Registration is now open for the Walkathon in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad, all set to take place in 2025. The Walkers can register through www.justwalkindia.com."

The inaugural Mumbai Walkathon concluded on a high note, leaving behind a trail of inspiration, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to a healthier lifestyle--setting the stage for even bigger and better editions in the future. (ANI)

