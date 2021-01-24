London [UK], January 24 (ANI): Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on Sunday said that Mesut Ozil's creativity brought about many goals for the Gunners.

Arteta's remark came as Ozil completed a transfer from Arsenal to join Turkish club Fenerbahce FC.

"Mesut's achievements at Arsenal are undisputed. It was a privilege to play alongside him and, more recently, coach him," he told the club's website. "His creativity and vision led to many goals during his time in the Arsenal shirt," Arteta told Arsenal's official website.

"Mesut was at the heart of many great moments for this club over the years, including those three FA Cup final wins. These successes will always be part of our history. We thank Mesut and wish him all the best with Fenerbahce," he added.

Turkish club Fenerbahce FC on Sunday confirmed the signing of German midfielder Mesut Ozil from Arsenal FC. Fenerbahce FC confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Arsenal for the transfer of Ozil.

With this, Ozil's eight-year stint with Arsenal has come to an end. After making the switch to Fenerbahce, Ozil released a lengthy statement on Twitter, thanking all the Arsenal fans for their support.

Earlier, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had opted to omit Ozil from his plans following Arsenal's return to competitive action post-Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The midfielder had played a key role in Arsenal's run to three FA Cup wins under Arsene Wenger.

Ozil had joined Arsenal after making the switch from Real Madrid in 2013. He went on to score 44 goals in 254 games for the Gunners.

Along with his 44 goals, Ozil also has 77 assists to his name for Arsenal. (ANI)

