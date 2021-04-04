Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 4 (ANI): Pakistan secured a brilliant 62-run win over India in the final of the Tri-Nation Series for the Blind 2021 to lift the title here on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan batsmen dominated from the beginning and posted a massive total of 174 runs on the board in the allotted 15 overs.

Skipper Nisar Ali played an impressive unbeaten knock of 69 runs while Zafar Iqbal scored 48 to power their side to a very competitive total. Also, Iqbal scored 48 off just 28 balls but missed out on his half-century as he got run out in the ninth over.

India's Ajay Kumar Reddy Cabi delivered a scintillating performance with the ball as he scalped two wickets while conceding 26 runs from his three overs.

Chasing the target, India got off to a good start with openers Venkateswara Rao and Pankaj Bhue keeping the scoreboard running. Sajid Nawaz provided Pakistan with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Bhue in the seventh over.

In the same over, Md Jafar Iqbal got run out, bringing Sunil Ramesh on the field. The partnership between Rao and Ramesh also did not last long as Nawaz got hold of the former. With India losing regular wickets, the pressure started to build on the team as they were chasing a huge target.

Ramesh played a knock of 39 runs, the highest from the team, but he failed to get support from the other end as India kept losing wickets. After the completion of 15 overs, India only managed to score 112 runs, facing a 62-run defeat.

Brief scores: Pakistan 174/3 (Nisar Ali 69*, Zafar Iqbal 48; Ajay Kumar Redy Cabi 2/26); India 112/7 (Sunil Ramesh 39, Pankaj Bhue 23; Sajid Nawaz 2/28). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)