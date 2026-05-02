Anil Kapoor Parenting Admission: Credits Wife Sunita for Raising Kids While He Was ‘Hardly There’

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Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor has opened up about his journey as a father, offering a candid admission regarding the sacrifices made by his wife, Sunita Kapoor. In a revealing episode of the podcast Shame Less with Lilly Singh, released in late April 2026, the 69-year-old actor admitted that his intense focus on his career often left him physically and emotionally absent during his children's formative years. 'Memories Are Still Fresh': Anil Kapoor Celebrates 36 Years of 'Ram Lakhan', Writes About 'Timeless Camaraderie' on the Sets of Iconic Film.

Anil Kapoor Admits Parenting Regret

Kapoor, father to actors Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, credited Sunita for being the primary force behind their upbringing. He noted that while he was technically "present," he failed to meet the standard of what a father should be. "I was hardly there," Kapoor shared during the interview. "If my children say positive things about me, I feel happy that I have raised them well. But as a father, I could have been much better. In many ways, Sunita has been like a single parent. I was present, but not the way a father should be."

Anil Kapoor Forgot Kids’ Birthdays

The actor also reflected on how little he knew about the daily lives of his children while he was busy building his cinematic legacy. He admitted to forgetting birthdays and being unaware of which classes his children were attending details that Sunita consistently managed. "I barely knew which class they were in. I wouldn’t remember their birthdays my wife would remind me," he told Singh. "They would ask me, ‘When is my birthday?’ and I would go blank. But they have grown up to be wonderful, happy individuals."

Anil Kapoor Kids Shine in Film Industry

Despite Anil Kapoor openly acknowledging his shortcomings as a parent, all three of his children have successfully built their own identities in the Indian film industry. Sonam Kapoor made her debut with Saawariya and has since evolved into a global fashion icon and a National Award-winning performer. Rhea Kapoor carved her own path behind the scenes, stepping into production and styling with Aisha. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Kapoor debuted with Mirzya and has gained recognition for choosing unconventional and gritty roles, reflecting a distinct creative vision separate from mainstream cinema. ‘Nayak - The Hero’ Turns 24: Anil Kapoor Reveals Film Was First Offered to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan (See Post)

Anil Kapoor’s Big 2026 Film Lineup

Anil Kapoor continues to experience a professional renaissance. He recently earned positive reviews for his performance in Suresh Triveni’s action-drama Subedar, which premiered on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. Looking ahead, Kapoor is set for a massive year in theatres. He will appear in the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled for release on July 10, 2026. Additionally, he is part of the star-studded ensemble for Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane actioner King, slated for a December 24, 2026 release.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).