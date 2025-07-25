Lahore, Jul 25 (PTI) The Pakistani selectors have recalled fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the upcoming T20 series in the West Indies while retaining Mohammad Rizwan as the captain for the One-Day Internationals in the Caribbean.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen, who was sidelined in the last few T20 series, has been recalled in the format while fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf, who missed the recent series in Bangladesh, also came back into the team.

The selectors have also retained top batsman Babar Azam for the three ODIs.

The T20s are scheduled from July 31 to August 3 in Florida followed by the ODIs in Trinidad.

The three young pacers -- Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza -- who played in the T20 series in Bangladesh which ended on Thursday, have not been picked for the West Indies tour.

Pakistan T20 squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, Sahabzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqim.

ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan (capt), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman,Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Haris, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqim.

