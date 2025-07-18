Lahore [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): The Pakistan women's team is set to host South Africa for three ODIs at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from August 16 to 22, during the build-up to the 2025 ODI World Cup, before departing for Sri Lanka, where they will play all their group stage matches of the tournament. If Pakistan manages to qualify for the knockouts, they will continue to play in Sri Lanka.

Before hosting South Africa, Pakistan will travel to Dublin for a three-match T20I series against Ireland, scheduled to take place from August 6 to 10. Apart from the two white-ball series and the ODI World Cup, there are no other scheduled matches for the Pakistan women's team in 2025.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Winners RCB Blamed for Stampede Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Govt Report; DNA Network, KSCA Accused of Violating Safety Norms.

For next year's Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in England in June and July, Pakistan will begin its preparations in South Africa. They will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in South Africa in February and March. They will then play the same number of games at home against Zimbabwe from April to May.

After the conclusion of the series, Pakistan will travel to Ireland for the tri-nation T20 tournament, which includes the hosts and the West Indies. Pakistan will then head to England to compete in the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan in Trouble! FIR Lodged Against Her After Reported Dispute With Neighbour.

The Women's U-19 team will compete in a national T20 tournament in Karachi from September 15 to October 6. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the top performers of the tournament will be invited to a three-week skills development camp, followed by the pre-departure camp for the Bangladesh series.

On the domestic front, the National Women's One-Day Tournament will be held in Karachi from November 6 to 24. The four-team competition will be played on a double league basis, with international players expected to participate in the 15-match event.

The National Women's T20 Tournament will also be staged in Karachi from March 24 to April 17, 2026. The five-team competition will be played on a double league basis, comprising 23 fixtures.

"The 2025-26 calendar reflects our strategic commitment to providing consistent and meaningful playing opportunities for our women cricketers at all levels. From robust international assignments to competitive domestic tournaments, we are ensuring our players are fully prepared to excel on the world stage," Head of Women's Cricket Rafia Haider said in a statement.

"The upcoming season is significant, with major events such as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and ICC Women's T20 World Cup on the horizon. Our international schedule has been designed to ensure thorough preparation, with quality opposition that will enable the players to perform well and contribute in the team's success," she added.

Rafia also confirmed that they are "actively engaging in discussions with various departments to introduce a departmental tournament for women's cricket. This initiative will provide additional playing opportunities for our women cricketers." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)