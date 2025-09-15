Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI): Central Zone skipper Rajat Patidar on Monday praised the spin duo of Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain, saying they showcased exceptional skill and proved extremely challenging to face in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final against South Zone.

Yash Rathod's career-best 194, Jain's all-round brilliance, and a quickfire hundred from Patidar powered Central Zone to their first Duleep Trophy title in nearly 11 years.

Chasing 65 on the final Monday morning in Bengaluru, Central had a few nervy moments but eventually sealed a six-wicket win over South Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain both claimed eight wickets each in the match, with Jain notably picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, showcasing their impressive bowling performances.

"They have played a lot of matches together, Kartikeya and Saransh [for Madhya Pradesh], and they have the skill and were very difficult to play on this pitch. The track was excellent to bat on, and our bowlers dominated and made it tough for the other team. That was a positive sign," Rajat Patidar said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The pitch offered grip and bounce for left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma, while pacer Gurjapneet Singh also made life uncomfortable with movement off the seam. Both picked up two wickets each to keep South in the game.

"This wicket was slightly dry, and that is why we decided to bowl first. We wanted to bowl them out in the first innings as early as possible. That was our aim, and it made the game easier," Patidar concluded.

Coming to the final day match, Central's chase began shakily. Danish Malewar opened his account with a clip to midwicket for two, but soon edged Ankit behind trying to drive a ball that turned sharply. Shubham Sharma, after two streaky boundaries off Gurjapneet, perished after edging to Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Jain, sent up to No. 4, struck his first ball over point but was dismissed immediately after, inside-edging onto his pad for a simple catch at short leg. Patidar and Akshay Wadkar counter-attacked, refusing to go into a shell.

Wadkar drove Ankit through midwicket and struck Gurjapneet square, while Patidar, despite surviving a stumping scare, gradually found his rhythm.

Two on-the-up drives past mid-off against Ankit stood out, but with just 16 runs required, he miscued a sweep and was caught at mid-on.

Wadkar and Rathod, however, kept their cool. Wadkar chipped away at the small target before Rathod fittingly struck the winning runs, punching V Koushik through covers to seal the contest in just 20.3 overs.

This was Central's seventh Duleep Trophy title overall (including one shared), and their first since the 2014-15 season, when they had also defeated South in the final. (ANI)

