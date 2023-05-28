Chelmsford [UK], May 28 (ANI): Paul Stirling again rescued Ireland from a poor start in the first innings of the Test match against Essex. With his century and Lorcan Tucker's 97, Ireland on day second posted 419 with a lead of 76 in Chelmsford on Saturday.

Ireland bowler Graham Hume then quickly took two wickets dismissing Essex openers in the same over.

Ireland bowlers who were playing for the Essex side; Jamal Richards and Mark Adair dismantled the Irish side by taking five wickets.

However, Ireland's star batters Stirling and Tucker set a partnership and added 175 in 30.1 overs.

Stirling brought up his half-century in 63 balls and Tucker scored fifty in 61 balls after him. After being set, both played attacking knocks, Tucker scored 97 and was then dismissed by George Dockrell.

Stirling continued to play freely with Andy Mcbrine who quickly brought up his fifty in 48 balls. They together added 105 runs on the board. Stirling brought up his century from 137 balls shortly before tea.

After the break, Noah Thaine took his maiden first-class wicket dismissing McBrine at 67 of 71 balls. Stirling's innings also came to an end when Jamal Richards took his wicket. Fionn Hand's unbeaten 48 provided 419 in the first innings.

In the second innings of Essex, they lost two wickets and posted 59/ 2 before the end of Day 2. (ANI)

