Chelsea will be taking on Newcastle United in their upcoming English Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday, May 28. The game will take place at Stamford Bridge, London and has a starting time of 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be the final league game of this season for these two teams. Chelsea are having one of the worst seasons in their recent past. The Blues are currently in the 12th position in the EPL 2022-23 with 43 points and it has been already confirmed that they will finish outside the top half. On the other hand, Newcastle United have qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years after confirming a top-four finish. The Magpies will be aiming to finish their season on a strong note. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the Chelsea vs Newcastle United, English Premier League 2022-23 match.

There are a lot of injuries in both teams. Reece James, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Marcus Bettinelli, Marc Cucurella and Armando Broja are all out with injuries. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the availability of Mateo Kovacic. On the other hand, Newcastle United will be missing the services of Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Nick Pope. Joe Willicok is doubtful for this match. After a lot of years, Chelsea will be missing European football next season. However, they will be trying a return back to the top as soon as possible with a few top signings. Now before that, a win against a team like Newcastle will be a huge boost for them.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will take on Newcastle United in their upcoming fixture Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, May 28. The match is set to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on the Star Sports Select 2 channel.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

