Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's Pavithra Venkatesh broke the meet record en route to her pole vault gold with a personal best jump at the 81st All India Inter University Women's Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Salem girl, representing Periyar University, cleared the bar at 4m to better her previous best of 3.90m that she had achieved in the Warangal National Open in September last year.

Pooja of Guru Jambheshwar University won the silver clearing the bar at 3.95m, while Divya Mohanan of Mahatma Gandhi University came third (3.80m) -- all the three efforts erasing the previous meet record of 3.80m set by Mariya Jaison in 2018.

Haryana's Garima, representing Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, kept her fine progression in the circuit with a personal best effort of 48.52m to win the discus throw gold at the KIIT-KISS Athletic Stadium.

The 19-year-old's previous best was 46.67m in the Guwahati Indian Under-20 Championship in February 2021 as she improved her throw to about two metres in less than a year.

Results:

Heptathlon: 1. Tanu (5002 points; Guru Jambheshwar), 2. Aparna Roy (4920 points, University of Kerala), 3 Mariya Thomas (4491 points; Mahatma Gandhi University).

Discus Throw: 1. Garima (48.52m; Chaudhary Bansi Lal), 2. Tanuja (47.03m; Maharshi Dayanand), 3. Shalini Choudhary (46.42m; Mangalore University).

4x400m Relay: 1. Mangalore University (3:25.25sec), 2. Mahatma Gandhi University (3:27.07), 3. Punjab University (3:27.71s).

100m Hurdle: 1. V Jyothi (13.72s; Acharya Nagarjuna), 2. Aparna Roy (13.98s; University of Kerala), 3. S Nandhini (14.15s; Bharathiar University).

Pole Vault: 1. V Pavithra (4.00m; Periyar University), 2. Pooja (3.95m; Guru Jambheshwar University), 3. Divya Mohanan (3.80m; Mahatma Gandhi University).

