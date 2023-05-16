Itanagar, May 16 (PTI) Top seed Payas Jain made short work of his opponents, Tandin Tshering from Bhutan and Baniya Bishwo from Nepal, to take the top spot in Group 1 and enter the main draw of the U-19 Boys singles in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship here on Tuesday.

Following his footsteps and into the second stage of the singles event was Ankur Bhattacharjee, the second Indian in the fray. He also registered 3-0 triumphs over Sujau Mohamed Thabin of Maldvies and Gesandu Peiris of Sri Lanka in Group 2.

Also Read | India's First-Ever Drag Racing Event Held in Hyderabad.

From Group 3, Ridoy Mohutasin Ahmed from Bangladesh had cosy outings against Utam Kafley of Bhutan and Batagoda Gamage of Sri Lanka, beating his rivals 3-0 and 3-1, respectively.

Bawam Ramhim Lian from Bangladesh topped Group 4, beating Khalid Akhyar Ahmed of Maldives 3-2 and followed up with a 3-0 victory over Sujan Gadal of Nepal.

Also Read | England Squad for Ireland Test Announced: Jofra Archer Ruled Out As Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow Return; Ben Foakes Dropped.

Nepal's Baniya Bishwo, Gesandu Peiris and Batagoda Gamage of Sri Lanka as well as Khalid Akhyar Ahmed of Maldives from the four groups grabbed the second slots to qualify for the knockout stage, beginning on Wednesday.

In the Under-19 Girls, India's Yashashwini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini topped Groups 1 and 2, while Fathimath Dheema Ali from Maldives led Group 3 to enter the second-stage draw.

Two girls from Sri Lanka, Lesanya Sethumdee Kulappuwawadu and Diwya Dharani Gamage, and Nepal's Evana Thapa Magar followed the leaders into the knockout matches. They will play their knockout matches on the concluding day of the championships.

Results (First Stage): U-19 Boys Singles:

Group 1: Payas Jain (Ind) bt Bania Bishow (Nep) 11-4, 11-3, 11-8, bt Tandin Tshering (Bhu) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4; Baniya Bishow (Nep) bt Tandin Tshering (Bhu) 11-7, 11-1, 11-8.

Group 2: Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ind) bt Gesandu Peiris (Sri) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3, bt Sujau Thabin (Mdv) 11-4, 11-6, 11-8; Gesandu Peiris (Sri) bt Sujau Thabin 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7.

Group 3: Ridoy Mohutasin (Ban) bt Batagoda Gamage (Sri) 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 14-12, bt Utam Kafley (Bhu) 11-1, 11-1, 11-2.

Group 4: Bawm Ramhim (Ban) bt Sujan Gadal (Nep) 11-5, 11-8, 11-5, bt Akhyar Ahmed (Mdv) 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7.

U-19 Girls Singles: Group 1: Yashaswini Ghorpade (Ind) bt Oishe Rohman (Ban) 11-1, 11-3, 11-8, bt Kulappuwawadu (Sri) 11-9, 11-6, 11-6; Kulappuwawadu (Sri) bt Oishe Rohman (Ban) 5-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Group 2: Suhana Saini (Ind) bt Biyanka Rai (Nep) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5, bt Mishka Mohamed (Mdv) 11-2, 11-8, 11-3, bt Divya Gamage (Sri) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Divya (Sri) bt Biyanka (Nep) 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8, bt Mishka (Mdv) 11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3.

Group 3: Fathimath Ali (Mdv) bt Sai Khoy Marma (Ban) 11-5, 11-5, 11-1, bt Sonam Tamang (Bhu) 11-4, 14-12, 11-8, bt Evana Magar (Nep) 11-4, 11-5, 11-8; Sai Khoy (Ban) bt Sonam (Bhu) 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, bt Evana (Nep) 11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)