Silverstone, Aug 7 (AP) Sergio Perez will miss a second Formula One race at Silverstone this week after again testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Mexican driver had hoped to return after spending seven days in quarantine, but his Racing Point team said Friday morning he had tested positive.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Get Live Updates and Commentary of PAK vs ENG Match in Manchester.

“He is physically well and recovering,” the team said.

“The whole team wishes Sergio and his family well and we look forward to his return.”

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2020 Day 3 on Sony Six, PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ENG Match.

That means German veteran Nico Hulkenberg again fills in for Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after having also replaced Perez for the British Grand Prix at the same venue last week. Hulkenberg did not start that race because of an engine problem.

There are two consecutive weekends of racing at Silverstone as Formula One tries to pack in races following the pandemic-delayed start to the season. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)