Here we are for the day three of the match between England and Pakistan which is currently underway at the Old Trafford in Manchester. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details for day three of PAK vs ENG, 1st Test 2020. But before that, let’s have a look at how the two teams worked out at the office on day two. So the day two brought in a lot of good news for the visiting team and their fans as they put up a total of 326 runs on the board for the home team. Post which, the speedster of the Men in Green snapped four wickets of England on the score of 92. ENG vs PAK 1st Test 2020: Pakistan Pace Trio Excite Twitter, Delighted Netizens React After Watching Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah.

Mohammad Abbas snapped a couple of wickets, whereas Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah ended with one u their kitty. Abbas snapped a couple of vital wickets of Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley. This was the first time in 13 innings that Ben Stokes had made way to the pavilion on the score of zero. The opening order which comprises Rory Burns and Sibley got out on four and eight runs respectively. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 3 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

The day three of the first Test between England and Pakistan will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on August 7, 2020 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PKT.

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 3 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live actions. Fans in Pakistan can catch the action of PAK vs ENG on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 3 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of PAK vs ENG 1st Test 2020 in India. The PAK vs ENG live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and App. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs PAK on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also provide online streaming. The mobile application of PTV Sports will also be providing live streaming of the game.

The weather in Manchester is expected to be sunny in the first half. However, there is a prediction of a few passing showers which could interrupt the game. Stay tuned to the page for more updates of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).