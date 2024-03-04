New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Pickleball, which is billed as the fastest-growing modern sport, will soon have a new league- the Pickleball World Series. The Pickleball World Series will start in the United States and travel across different continents with six major events in a year.

Pickleball -which has become a world-wide sensation in a very short period of time-- is a fusion of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Its accessible gameplay has attracted enthusiasts of all age groups across the globe as well as sports stars and celebrities including champions from these three racquet sports.

While there are several existing competitions and leagues in the US, the Pickleball World Series will be the first tournament with global ambitions. In the first year, the Pickleball World Series will comprise of 64 players in the individual format and six teams comprising four players each, from the US and the rest of the world, including India - which is the rising hotspot for Pickleball.

Vineet Jain, the Managing Director of Times Group, which has partnered with Pickleball Asia for this league, said, "Pickleball is gaining ground as the game for urban sports enthusiasts. We hope that this effort to take the fastest-growing modern sport to the next level will inspire its exponential growth all over the world including in India. I personally believe that in five to seven years, Pickleball will overtake Tennis in terms of participation."

Pranav Kohli of Pickleball Asia said: "The Pickleball player community is now 60 million strong worldwide and is growing steadily. We could not have found a better partner, anchor and investor-- which brings us many positives that will swiftly move the needle of growth. That is a big gain for the sport and the series."

Outlining the details of the competition, Pranav said: "Pickleball World Series will embody the spirit of the Pickleball community and aim to provide action-packed competition along with scintillating entertainment built around the game. Starting in the US, the Pickleball World Series will travel across different continents with six major events. The Series will be supported by Pickleball World Rankings, a one-of-a-kind ranking system that allows players to accumulate points and qualify for the Pickleball World Series. We expect this will enable Pickleball stars to rise from different corners of the world and not just from the US." (ANI)

