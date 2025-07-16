Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 16 (ANI): Pokemon partnered with Gujarat Titans for the league season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, bringing smiles to the faces of junior and senior players alike.

Pikachu's appearance at training sessions as well as home games added an electrifying energy to the atmosphere, a release said.

During the pre-season period, Pokemon was integrated into the franchise's Junior Titans program - a first-of-its-kind and scale grassroots initiative that promotes sports and an active lifestyle among children under the age of 14, spanning five cities in Gujarat.

The Pokemon team visited two centres during the course of the program, where exciting Pokemon gifts were distributed. The pinnacle of the partnership's activation here was the surprise visit by Pikachu to the Ahmedabad centre; where Pikachu led the warm up activities for the day with Radio Taiso Number One met with great joy by the participating children.

During the season, Pokemon set up a booth decorated with Pokemon art at Narendra Modi Stadium. About 42,000 people visited the booth over the seven home-game days. Pikachu wearing a Gujarat Titans jersey was present at the booth to interact and take pictures with visitors on most home-game days.

Visitors also received free stickers of Pikachu to take back home as mementoes. Some lucky kids from Junior Titans were also invited to the stadium to meet Pikachu wearing a Gujarat Titans jersey.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said,"Our partnership with The Pokemon Company reflects our focus on innovative fan engagement with an internationally recognised brand. From the Junior Titans initiative to in-stadium experiences, young fans were excited to interact with Pikachu, sporting Gujarat Titans colours -- adding a unique dimension to our 2025 campaign."

Outside of the stadium, Pikachu wearing the Gujarat Titans jersey also entertained visitors at Nexus One, Ahmedabad as part of the Pokemon Fiesta, a fun event with dance shows, mini-games and other attractions. The Gujarat Titans logo was also displayed in-game on Poke Stops across Ahmedabad in Pokemon GO.

Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer at The Pokemon Company said, "We are delighted to partner with Gujarat Titans and congratulate the team for reaching the Playoffs. This partnership gave us the opportunity to interact with young cricketers, in addition to the professional league team as well as the general public in Ahmedabad. We were able to tap into a new audience that we had been unable to reach so far. We hope our sports projects will keep connecting us with new partners and audiences through exciting collaborations." (ANI)

