FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami face Cincinnati this evening in a league fixture with the club looking to secure a fourth win on the bounce since returning from the FIFA Club World Cup. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference of the Major League Soccer with 38 points from 19 matches played and with a few games in hand over the sides above them in the league, they have the chance to go top, should they make them count. Javier Mascherano saw his team struggle for consistency in the early parts of the campaign but that seems to be behind them now. Opponents Cincinnati are second in the standings and head into the fixture on the back of a 2-4 loss to Columbus. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Reacts After Rakai Twitch Streamer Says Lamine Yamal Better Than CR7, Video Goes Viral.

Obinna Nowbodo, Sergio Santos, Yuya Kubo, and Nick Hagglund are the players to miss out for Cincinnati due to injuries. Kevin Denkey and Evander are the players shouldering the goal scoring responsibility for the team and the duo has been fairly successful. It will not be a surprise if they are in the scoresheet again. Alvas Powell, Matt Miazga, and Lukas Engel will be part of the back three for the home side.

Inter Miami have injury woes of their own with the likes of Allen Obando, David Ruiz, Drake Callender, Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray, and Noah Allen all missing out. Lionel Messi has been in sublime form with the football legend scoring goals and creating chances at will. Luis Suarez could be playing his final season in professional football and his partnership with Messi will be a key. Sergio Busquets will make the side tick with his passing range in midfield.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami SC MLS 2025 Match Details

Match FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Date Thursday, July 17 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami are set to take on FC Cincinnati in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Thursday, July 17. The FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio and it has a scheduled start time of 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viral Video Shows Dwarves Arriving at Lamine Yamal's 18th Birthday Party; Star Barcelona Footballer Continues to Be Under Scanner (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. For the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. It will be a keenly contested battle with Inter Miami emerging as the winners.

