Kochi, Oct 27 (PTI) Kannur Police' move to build a synthetic turf and other structures for sports in over 16 acres of land in the heart of Kannur city has been opposed in a PIL moved in the Kerala High Court on the ground that the area in question is allegedly a green zone.

The plea moved by two public spirited individuals, who are also residents of Kannur, has also claimed that the land in question belongs to the corporation and the construction there has been commenced without the local body's permission.

The petitioners, represented by advocates Ramesh Chander and Bonny Benny, have contended that there is no need to construct a synthetic turf on the land in question as there is a big stadium -- Kannur Municipal Jawahar Stadium -- located not far from the site.

While the stadium is presently unusable due to non-maintenance, the state government has sanctioned Rs 19 crore to renovate it, the petition has claimed and added that the municipality, however, was not allegedly interested in the restoration project as the funds were being routed through the sports council and was not being paid directly to them.

"There is no necessity also for the police to alter the nature of this open ground for making construction of a permanent nature. The police have ownership and possession of vast areas of property at a place called Mangad, which is 10 kilometres away from Kannur where the Kerala Armed Police Battalion is housed.

"There are open spaces therein. If at all the police wanted to construct a permanent structure they could have done it in a place far away from the hub of Kannur town. Moreover, if they were genuinely interested in the uplift of sports, they could have taken measures to restore the Kannur Municipal Jawaharlal Stadium," the petition has said.

It has contended that people of the city have been enjoying the open space for more than a century and besides that it is also known as a green zone.

The plea has sought directions to the Kannur Municipal Corporation not to permit any construction on the land in question and to the police not to carry out the sports related work there.

