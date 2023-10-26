New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lavished praise on Indian athletes for their strong performance in the Asian Para Games.

Prime Minister took to X to congratulate Indian athletes for winning medals.

Also Read | PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 26: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match in Chennai.

PM Modi congratulated Sukant Kadam on winning the bronze medal in the Men's Badminton Singles SL-4 event at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1717413287472533753

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Sri Lanka Move to Fifth Position With Dominating Victory Against England, India Retain Top Spot.

"Congratulations to @sukant9993 for his exceptional performance in Men's Badminton Singles SL-4 at the Asian Para Games. His skill, determination and relentless spirit have made the nation proud. This Bronze Medal is a shining testament to his hard work and dedication," PM Modi posted on X.

Shreyansh Trivedi secured an impressive bronze in the Men's 100m T-37 at the Asian Para Games with a remarkable time of 12.24 seconds.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1717412117274353677

"Heartiest congratulations to Shreyansh Trivedi on winning Bronze in the Men's 100m T-37 event. This is a fantastic achievement! May he keep running towards new horizons," Prime Minister said.

He also congratulated Narayan Thakur for winning his second medal in the event

Para Athlete Narayan captured the bronze in the Men's 100m T-35 with a time of 14.37, to get his second medal at the Asian Para Games.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1717411933991649403

"Congratulations to @Narayan38978378 on winning his second medal at the Asian Para Games. This Bronze in the Men's 100m-T35 event is a testament to his incredible talent and unwavering commitment to excellence," PM Modi posted on X.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1717414894465630271

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav for her future endeavours

In Women's Shot Put-F34, the silver medal was won by Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav with an impressive throw of 7.54m, showcasing incredible sports prowess.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1717414894465630271

"Congratulations to Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav for clinching the Silver medal in the Women's Shot Put-F34 event at the Asian Para Games. All the best for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi posted.

PM Modi also congratulated Manisha Ramadass for clinching the bronze.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manisha Ramadass for clinching the Bronze in Badminton Women's Singles SU5 at the Asian Para Games. Her journey from dedication to victory is an inspiration to every Indian," Prime Minister posted on X.

India have now won 80 medals, including 18 gold at the Asian Para Games. India have already surpassed their previous best of 72 in the 2018 tournament in Indonesia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)