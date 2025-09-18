New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on Wednesday extended their heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Virat Kohli posted on his X handle, "Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday with the warmest wishes. May God bless you with good health and happiness always. Your efforts for our beautiful nation have put us on a very high pedestal among all the countries of the world. Jai Hind, Sir @narendramodi."

Star Indian batter KL Rahul wrote on Instagram, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a very happy Birthday. Wishing you good health and continued strength in your service to the nation."

Earlier in the day, legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev also extended their heartfelt greetings to PM Modi.

Gavaskar recalled his first meeting with PM Modi at RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence, saying he was in the second row, but still PM Modi spotted him, stretched out his hand, and greeted him warmly, "Gavaskar ji, kaise hai aap?"

"The first time I met him was at Mukesh Ambani's house when he had come at the inauguration of the HN Reliance Hospital. What was very heartening at that particular evening was that I was standing behind in the second row, but he (PM Modi) saw me, and he put his hand across and he said, 'Gavaskar ji, kaise hai aap'? That was really heartening... I would like to wish Prime Minister Modi a long life, a long, healthy life, a productive life as we have seen so far, and his dream of Viksit Bharat will become a reality sooner than the target that he has set," Gavaskar said in a self-made video.

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, while speaking to ANI, extended his wishes on PM Modi's 75th birthday, "May PM Modi remain healthy...On behalf of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and myself, I extend greetings to PM Modi"

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Addressing a public rally in MP, PM Modi said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey: women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..." (ANI)

