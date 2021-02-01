New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Monday said the power to relax the provisions of the National Sports Development Code 2011 lies solely with the government.

In a circular issued by Joint Secretary in Sports Ministry, L Siddhartha Singh informed that government has decided to add the relaxation clause provision in the National Sports Code 2011.

"Government shall have the power to relax any of the provisions of the National Sports Code of India, 2011 and other instructions issued with regard to recognition of National Sports Federations (NSFs), renewal of recognition of NSFs on annual basis and governance and management of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and NSFs, as a special exemption where considered necessary," the circular issued by Singh read.

The circular further states that the decision was taken "for the promotion of sports, sportspersons or to remove difficulties in giving true effect to that particular provision of the Sports Code, always being guided by and not inconsistent with the overreaching spirit of good governance and ethical conduct enshrined in the Sports Code 2011."

