Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): Former international chess player and co-owner of American Gambits, Prachura PP, met the Indian team at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, scheduled from November 14-16.

The interaction took place as the team continued its final preparations ahead of the high-stakes tie that will decide qualification for the World Group, according to a press release from American Gambits.

During his visit, Prachura exchanged jerseys with Team India Captain Vishal Uppal, in a gesture symbolising mutual respect and sporting camaraderie.

He also interacted with players Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, and Prarthana Thombare, extending his best wishes as they prepare to represent India on home soil.

Vaidehi Chaudhari has been named as the reserve player, while Zeel Desai and Shruti Ahlawat have been invited to join the national coaching camp. Radhika Kanitkar will serve as the coach, with Vishal Uppal leading the side as captain.

This year marks a special milestone for Indian tennis, as India will host the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs for the very first time, providing local fans the rare opportunity to witness top-level international women's tennis in Bengaluru, the American Gambits press release added.

The tournament brings together the region's best teams, with India set to compete against the Netherlands and Slovenia in Group G. The group winner will advance to the prestigious World Group, where the elite nations of women's tennis vie for the global title.

The Billie Jean King Cup, with over 130 nations participating, is the world's largest annual international team competition in women's sport. Often described as the Women's World Cup. (ANI)

