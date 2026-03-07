London [UK], March 7 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur slumped deeper into trouble in the Premier League after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at home on Friday, a result that stretched Spurs' miserable run without a league victory to 11 matches.

The match swung dramatically in the first half after a red card for Micky van de Ven, leaving Tottenham to play with ten men and opening the door for Palace to take control of the contest, reported Premier League.

Tottenham initially showed promise when Archie Gray produced clever footwork to set up Dominic Solanke, whose finish briefly lifted the home crowd. Moments earlier, Palace had thought they had taken the lead through Ismaila Sarr, but his deflected strike was ruled out after a lengthy offside check.

The momentum shifted decisively midway through the half. Sarr broke through Tottenham's defensive line and was pulled back by Van de Ven as he raced toward the goal. The referee awarded a penalty and dismissed the Dutch defender, leaving Spurs a man down. Sarr stepped up to convert the spot-kick calmly, restoring parity and igniting Palace's charge.

Palace soon capitalised on Tottenham's defensive disarray. Evann Guessand won possession after a loose pass, and Palace quickly moved the ball through midfield. Adam Wharton then supplied a precise pass to Jørgen Strand Larsen, who finished to put the visitors ahead.

The visitors struck again before halftime as Wharton again found space to orchestrate play, feeding Sarr for his second of the night. The goal capped a dominant spell for Palace and triggered a wave of frustration among the home supporters.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario endured a difficult evening, having earlier allowed Strand Larsen's shot to slip through his legs before Sarr lifted the rebound into the net for Palace's third goal.

Spurs showed greater determination after the break, but playing with ten men and struggling with injuries, they failed to mount a serious comeback. The defeat leaves manager Igor Tudor under growing pressure just weeks into his tenure.

The loss also marked Tottenham's fifth consecutive league defeat and extended a troubling defensive run, with the team conceding two or more goals in nine straight league matches, the worst such streak in the club's history.

With difficult fixtures looming, including a daunting trip to Liverpool FC, Tottenham remain just one point above the relegation zone and are facing a tense battle to remain in the top flight. (ANI)

