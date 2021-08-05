New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning an Olympic medal, and said this historic victory will start a new era in hockey.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed the Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games at Tokyo.

“Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport,” Kovind tweeted.

