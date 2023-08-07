Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 7 (ANI): Punjab FC have announced their 26-member squad for the 132nd Durand Cup ahead of their opening Group- A fixture against Hero ISL Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which will be played today here at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan.

According to the press release, Head coach Staikos Vergetis has named the squad that has a mix of youth and experience for their debut in the Durand Cup. The squad includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu who had recently extended their contracts after a successful I-League captain. The squad also includes all the new Indian signings, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth K. Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre that was made before the start of the season.

Punjab FC will be playing their first competitive match after getting promoted to ISL. The team has been practising in Kolkata ahead of their Durand Cup fixtures. The club was able to retain their core members who were part of the I-League winning season. Pramveer who was part of the U-17 Indian team in the AFC Asia Cup and Ayush Deshwal have been promoted from the Academy to the senior team.

Speaking ahead of their first match in the Durand Cup, Head Coach, Staikos Vergetis said, “Our plan is to present one team with a lot of defensive cohesion, a team that will be compact to avoid any possible chances from the opponent. At the same time, we are working on our offensive transitions to have a competitive game against a very strong side in Mohun Bagan.”

Luka Majcen will lead the side for the Durand Cup. Ahead of the match, Luka said, “We are looking forward for the game tomorrow, we have a balanced team of players from the last season as well as quite a few exciting new players. We know we are playing against a big club, and though we respect our opponent we will go strong with our plans. It is pretty early in the season, so we'd want to see where we stand and evaluate the things we need to improve for the long season ahead.”

The goalkeepers are Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, and Ayush Deshwal.

Defenders are Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Melroy Assisi, Pramveer, Mohammed Salah, and Nitesh Darjee.

Midfielders are Ricky Shabong, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Manglenthang Kipgen, Tongbram Maheson Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Kingslee Fernandes, Prasanth K Mohan, Leon Augustine, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Krishnananda Singh, Juan Mera (Spain).

Forwards consist of Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Luka Majcen (Slovenia). (ANI)

