Mohali, Apr 1 (PTI) Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs on Duckworth Lewis method after heavy rain stopped the proceedings in their IPL season opener, here on Saturday.

Also Read | LSG 19/1 in 4 Overs | LSG vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2023: Chetan Sakariya Dismisses KL Rahul.

Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 191/5 riding on a half-century from Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who smashed 50 off 32 balls and skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who contributed 40 from 29 deliveries.

In reply, KKR were 146 for 7 in 16 overs when heavens opened up.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The DLS par score for KKR after losing seven wickets in 16 overs was 153 and they were seven runs short.

The dismissal of dangerous Andre Russell (35 off 19 balls) in the 15th over by Sam Curran (1/38) and Arshdeep Singh removing Venkatesh Iyer (34 off 28 balls) in the very next over tilted the par score for Punjab Kings.

Brief Scores

Punjab Kings 191/5; 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50, Shikhar Dhawan 40; Tim Southee 2/54) b Kolkata Knight Riders 146/7; 16 overs (Andre Russell 35, Venkatesh Iyer 34; Arshdeep Singh 3/19) by seven wickets on DLS Method.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)