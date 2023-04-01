Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa as Premier League action returns. After a string of poor results, the pressure on Graham Potter decreased after Chelsea managed to put together some positive results. But a 2-2 against Everton before the international break left the Blues in the 10th spot on the Premier League table. Aston Villa, interestingly have the same number of points (38) after 27 games but are behind due to an inferior goal difference. A win for either side can keep their hopes alive for finishing in the Europa League spots. In comparison, Aston Villa have suffered defeats in their last three games. Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger Inducted Into Premier League Hall of Fame.

Undefeated in their last four matches, Chelsea will be looking to extend that run and perform well in front of their home crowd. The home side, however, will be without a number of their players for this match, the likes of this include Cesar Azpilicueta, Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva, among others. The good news for them is that Kai Havertz and Reece James will likely be available despite the two suffering injuries while on national duty. For Aston Villa, Matty Cash is injured and Leander Dendoncker could return to the squad for this contest. Xavi Speaks About Lionel Messi’s Return to Barcelona; Says ‘Would Like Him To Come Back To Help Us’.

When is Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will face Aston Villa in the English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 1. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The game between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. 'Wish That This Craziness Never Ends!' Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick and 100th International Goal in Argentina's 7–0 Victory Over Curacao.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match. Expect Chelsea to come out on top.

