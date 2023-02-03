Dublin [Ireland], February 3 (ANI): Rachel Delaney has been named in Ireland's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 squad after middle-order batter Rebecca Stokell was ruled out of the tournament, Ireland Cricket announced on Friday.

Stokell, who helped Ireland qualify for the tournament with an important cameo against Zimbabwe in the semi-finals of the qualifying event in Abu Dhabi, suffered a foot ligament injury a week before the tournament.

After a medical assessment, Stokell was withdrawn from the squad with Rachel Delaney named as her replacement.

"We are all devastated for Rebecca and wish her a speedy recovery," Carrie Archer, National Selector, said in an official statement released by Ireland Cricket.

"Rachel Delaney has been called up - an experienced all-rounder who has been part of recent senior squads. We wish Rachel well as she flies out to join the Irish camp," Archer added.

Ireland Women will face England in their opening ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group game on February 13. India, Pakistan and West Indies are the other teams in their group.

Updated Ireland squad: Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron and Rachel Delaney. (ANI)

