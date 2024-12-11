Alur (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI): A half-century from in-form Ajinkya Rahane helped Mumbai secure a berth in the semifinal of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy following a six-wicket win over Vidarbha in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Chasing 222 runs to win, Rahane starred with a knock of 84 runs in 45 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. He has become the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament with 334 runs in six innings at an average of 55.66 and a strike rate of over 167. He has four half-centuries to his name with the best score of 95.

After Mumbai won the toss and opted to field first, Atharva Taide and Karun Nair put on a quickfire half-century stand for Vidarbha, reaching the 50-run mark in five overs. Spinner Atharva Ankolekar struck removing Nair (26 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) at the score of 60 in 5.3 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, Vidarbha was 65/1. Tanush Kotian struck next for Mumbai, removing Parth Rekhade for just one run in the sixth over.

Taide was joined by Apoorv Wankhade, who went on to have another yet half-century stand with Taide. The opener reached his half-century in 30 balls, with nine fours while Vidarbha reached the 100-run mark in 9.5 overs.

The 81-run stand was done away with by Ankolekar, who removed Taide for 66 in 41 balls, with 10 fours and a six. Vidarbha was 146/3 in 14.1 overs. Apoorv, after reaching his fifty in 30 balls, with two fours and three sixes, was removed by Suryansh Shedge for 51 in 33 balls. Vidarbha was 161/4 in 16.1 overs.

Jitesh Sharma, the skipper (11) and Mandar Mahale (13) played brief cameos that helped Vidarbha reach 221/6 in their 20 overs.

Ankolekar (2/32) and Shedge (2/36) were among the top bowlers for Mumbai. Kotian got one wicket.

In the run-chase of 222 runs, openers Prithvi Shaw and Rahane provided an explosive start to Mumbai, reaching the 50-run mark in 3.3 overs and reaching 82/0 at the end of powerplay in six overs.

Dipesh Parwani removed Shaw for a 26-ball 49, with five fours and four sixes, denying the batter his fifty. Mumbai was 83/1 in seven overs.

Though Mumbai reached the 100-run mark in 9.1 overs, they lost skipper Shreyas Iyer (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (10) without much impact. Rahane reached his fifty in 27 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

After a 39-run stand with Shivam Dube, Rahane was removed by Yash Thakur for 84. Mumbai was 157/4 in 15.1 overs.

Dube (37* in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Shedge (36* in 12 balls, with a four and four sixes) took Mumbai to a win by six wickets and four balls in hand.

Rahane secured the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

