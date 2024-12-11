On a high after registering two consecutive victories, the India women's junior hockey team is set to lock horns with China in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday, December 11. Jyoti Singh and co have had a terrific start to the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024, beating Bangladesh 13-1 and then following up that victory with a 5-0 routing of Malaysia. Deepika has continued her fine form from the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and has netted hat-tricks in both matches. Heading into the contest against China, the India women's junior hockey team is set to start as favourites to register a third straight victory. Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League Among Most Searched Sports Events on Google, Check List of Trending Searches.

Much like India, China too have won both their matches so far. They beat Bangladesh 19-0 before getting the better of Thailand 8-0. It is to be noted that the top two teams will make it through to the semifinals. Fans will look forward to this mouth-watering contest between high-scoring sides. It is to be noted that the top two teams from each pool (Pool A and Pool B) will make it to the semifinals. Junior Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2024: Mumtaz Khan Scores Four Goals As India Thrash Bangladesh 13–1.

When is India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India women's junior hockey team faces the China women's junior hockey team in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The India vs China match is set to be played in Muscat, Oman and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Watch India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match on any TV channel. For India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Hockey India will provide live streaming of the India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match on their official application. Fans in India can also watch the India vs China match in Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels.

