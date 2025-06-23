Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant struck fine centuries as India made merry in the post-lunch session to take their second-innings total to 298 for 4 against England on day four of the opening Test here on Monday.

At tea break, Rahul was unbeaten on 120 (227 balls), while Pant smashed 118 off 140 deliveries as India overcame the early loss of skipper Shubman Gill (8 off 16 balls) to swell their overall lead to 304 runs.

This was Rahul's ninth Test ton, while Pant -- who had also scored a century in the first innings as well -- now has eighth.

The duo also shared a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which became the cornerstone of a strong fightback following Gill's departure.

Earlier, in the morning session, England exploited the liveliness in the pitch to trouble the India batters with pacer Brydon Carse getting rid of Gill for 8 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 471 & 298 for 4 in 75 overs (Sai Sudharsan 30, KL Rahul 120 batting, Rishabh Pant 118; Brydon Carse 2/62).

England 1st innings: 465 all out (Ollie Pope 106, Ben Duckett 62, Harry Brook 99; Jasprit Bumrah 5/83, Mohammed Siraj 2/122, Prasidh Krishna 3/128). PTI AM

