New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Hockey India named a nine-member Indian women's team who will represent the country in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from June 4 to 5, 2022.

The Indian team will be captained by Rajani Etimarpu and Mahima Choudhary will shoulder the responsibility as the vice-captain.

The team includes experienced goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, defenders Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur. Midfielders Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary and Preeti have been called up, while forwards Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, who were part of the U-18 team that played the Youth Olympics which was held in Hockey 5s format, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal will feature in the team.

Additionally, Suman Devi Thoudam and Rajwinder Kaur have been named as standbys.

"I have never coached Hockey 5's in an official tournament so it will be an interesting experience for me. We have picked a team with variety. Plenty of young talent who proved themselves in the Junior World Cup and I am keen to see them play in this format combined with players from the Senior Core Group," said chief coach Janneke Schopman in a statement.

The Indian women's team will be going up against Uruguay, Poland, South Africa, and hosts Switzerland.

Team India squad: Goalkeepers: Rajani Etimarpu (C); Defenders: Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur; Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (VC), Preeti; Forwards: Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal; Standbys: Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur. (ANI)

