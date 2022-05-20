Mumbai Indians would go up against Delhi Capitals in their final game of IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 21. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The five-time champions would aim to put an end to a disastrous campaign where they find themselves rooted to the last spot on the IPL 2022 points table. They did do well against Sunrisers Hyderabad but fell agonizingly short in the end. MI vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 69

This game holds a lot of significance for Delhi Capitals though. They need a victory to ensure qualification for the playoffs and nothing less than two points would guarantee that. Hence, they are expected to go all out against the record-champions and repeat what they did in their first game of the season.

MI vs DC Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals are the bookmaker's choice for winning this clash. According to Bet365, Delhi Capitals have betting odds of 1.72 as compared to Mumbai Indians' who have 2.10. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

MI vs DC Win Probability

MI vs DC Win Probability (Source: Google)

Delhi Capitals are expected to do a league double over Mumbai Indians. According to Google Predictions, Rishabh Pant's side have a win probability of 55%, as compared to Mumbai Indians, who have 45%.

